SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 16,958 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $367,410 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSBC stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.