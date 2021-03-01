SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,365 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 784.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $107.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.84. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.