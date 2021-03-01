SG Americas Securities LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,687,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,091. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Logitech International stock opened at $108.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

