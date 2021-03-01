SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Equitable stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

