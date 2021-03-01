SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 30,323 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of G1 Therapeutics worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $180,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $766,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,165 shares of company stock worth $2,825,649 over the last 90 days. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

