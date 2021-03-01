ShipChain Reaches One Day Volume of $496.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $772,092.99 and approximately $496.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00776468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00043049 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

ShipChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars.

