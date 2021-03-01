ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 37.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,282,000 after acquiring an additional 624,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 478,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 130,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 582,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $44,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $344,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $371,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $116.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.