Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

SHOP opened at $1,280.97 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 815.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,265.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,089.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

