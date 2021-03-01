Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Increases By 5,640.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 5,640.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWMC opened at $35.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $41.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 12.18% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

