Short Interest in Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Decreases By 71.7%

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the January 28th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,386,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AOLS stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Aeolus Pharmaceuticals

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology.

