Short Interest in BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Declines By 80.0%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFNH remained flat at $$0.66 during trading on Monday. BioForce Nanosciences has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56.

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

