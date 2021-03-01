Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Declines By 78.8%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the January 28th total of 540,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,149.0 days.

Shares of BZZUF remained flat at $$25.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $25.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

