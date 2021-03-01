Short Interest in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Expands By 490.6%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 490.6% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of DFNL stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. Davis Select Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFNL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 56,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000.

