Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Rises By 1,635.7%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 1,635.7% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DFMTF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,384. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

