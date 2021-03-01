Short Interest in DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Grows By 3,767.4%

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a growth of 3,767.4% from the January 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DIGP traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.06. 125,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,855. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. DigiPath has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. DigiPath had a negative net margin of 67.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,137.19%.

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry.

