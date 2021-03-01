Short Interest in Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Increases By 900.0%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DATI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Get Digital Asset Monetary Network alerts:

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.