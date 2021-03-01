Short Interest in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Increases By 856.3%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 856.3% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $8.60 on Monday. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.73.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.