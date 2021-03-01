Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Grows By 740.3%

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a growth of 740.3% from the January 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAM. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 215,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FAM opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

