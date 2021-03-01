Short Interest in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Expands By 1,162.5%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 1,162.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,799,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,300,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

