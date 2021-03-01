Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Declines By 92.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on KGSPY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.40. 433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

