Short Interest in Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Declines By 74.1%

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the January 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LDDAF opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. Lida Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Lida Resources

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

