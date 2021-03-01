Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Declines By 81.7%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the January 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,950,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marijuana Company of America stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. 81,942,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,715,656. Marijuana Company of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Marijuana Company of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the product research and development of hemp-derived consumer products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States and internationally. The company's hempSMART products include hempSMART Brain, a patented formula that combines hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) for brain; hempSMART Pain capsules for relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream for muscle relief; hempSMART Drops, hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; and hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer.

