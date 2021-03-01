Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Grows By 8,000.0%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.