Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Decreases By 81.5%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the January 28th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

