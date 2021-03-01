Short Interest in OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCMKTS:OWCP) Increases By 4,875.0%

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCMKTS:OWCP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 4,875.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OWCP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 3,067,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,918,621. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. OWC Pharmaceutical Research has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Get OWC Pharmaceutical Research alerts:

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Company Profile

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd., engages in the research and development of cannabis-based medical products. It develops cannabis-based medical products for the treatment of various conditions, including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, and fibromyalgia.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OWC Pharmaceutical Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OWC Pharmaceutical Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.