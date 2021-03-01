Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Grows By 2,944.4%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 2,944.4% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

