Short Interest in Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Grows By 28,000.0%

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 28,000.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGDXQ opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Response Genetics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

