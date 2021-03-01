Short Interest in Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Drops By 99.8%

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the January 28th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPIN stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Spine Injury Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

