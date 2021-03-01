Short Interest in STG Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGGQ) Expands By 1,192.9%

STG Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGGQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 1,192.9% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of STGGQ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 25,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,367. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04. STG Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

STG Group, Inc provides cyber, software, and intelligence solutions to the U.S. government organizations and commercial businesses. The company offers cybersecurity and secure information solutions, including security information and event management systems that helps in identifying and prioritizing events across various users and devices in organizations; network intrusion detection and protection systems, which designs and implements systems that gather and analyze network data to identify cybersecurity breaches; identity and access management systems that facilitates the oversight and management of digital identities; and network vulnerability assessment systems, which scans and tests networks to identify the risk associated with vulnerabilities, and addresses risk mitigation.

