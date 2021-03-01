Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Drops By 82.5%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the January 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Straumann presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of SAUHY traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.88. 7,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,358. Straumann has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.