Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Expands By 6,400.0%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,924,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGI opened at $0.08 on Monday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.