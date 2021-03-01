Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Grows By 850.0%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNLIY shares. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

