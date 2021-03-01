Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Drops By 76.9%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the January 28th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $125.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.92 and a 12 month high of $130.20.

