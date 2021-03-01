Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Short Interest Update

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the January 28th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNNAQ traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 246,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,679. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

