Sierra Wireless, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of SWIR opened at $16.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $615.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.