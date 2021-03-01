Sigma Planning Corp Invests $633,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,290,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,823,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.09.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.