Sigma Planning Corp Invests $642,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $28.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

