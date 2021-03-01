Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $33.69 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46.

