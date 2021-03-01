Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $116.60 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

