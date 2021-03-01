Sigma Planning Corp Takes $609,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Qorvo by 239.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after buying an additional 354,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Qorvo by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,902,000 after buying an additional 248,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $174.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

