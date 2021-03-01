Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock opened at $218.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.24.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.