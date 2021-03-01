Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $155.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

