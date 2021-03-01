Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 18,200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMEV stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

