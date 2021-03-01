SingularDTV Tops 1-Day Volume of $489,114.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 16% lower against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $489,114.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.00786142 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00061501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00029724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00041493 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.