Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 529.7% from the January 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BLCN stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $50.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter worth $456,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

