Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TSLX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE TSLX opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.