Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Short Interest Down 80.4% in February

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SYTAW opened at $6.00 on Monday. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86.

