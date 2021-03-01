SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Position Reduced by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in SkyWest by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 61,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,304. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $56.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

