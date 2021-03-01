smARTOFGIVING Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,923.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. smARTOFGIVING has a total market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $5,923.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00509631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00070690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00077204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00077708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.49 or 0.00451479 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

