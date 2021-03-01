Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

